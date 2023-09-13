Broome Sheriff identifies victim in fatal train accident

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a pedestrian and train accident on Sept. 11.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 33-year-old Joey J. Rosa, of Endwell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 9:38 p.m. on Sept. 11, deputies responded to the area of Pearl Street between South Kell Avenue and South Avenue B in Endwell for the report of the accident.

An investigation determined Rosa had been known to frequent the area and was on the tracks when the train approached. The office said the conductor of the train tried to signal multiple times to get his attention but Rosa did not move off the tracks. Authorities said the engineer was unable to stop the train.

Investigators ruled the death as an accident.

