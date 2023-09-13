Chenango Forks teacher honored as a finalist in New York states’ Teacher of the Year’ award

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHENANGO FORKS (WBNG) -- A Chenango Forks teacher was honored as a finalist for the 2024 New York State Teacher of the Year award.

The eighth-grade science and agriculture teacher Nichole Hantsch at the Chenango Forks Middle School received state recognition after being asked by others to apply for the award.

The NYS Board of Regents said the Teacher of the Year program aims to highlight and honor educators who demonstrate exemplary dedication to the profession and the students.

“It was a very fun process,” said Hantsch. “Very difficult but it really allowed me to think about and reflect on my teaching philosophies, what I’ve done for this school district, what I’ve done for my students and how much they appreciate the things that I do and the ways that I teach.”

A spokesperson from Chenango Forks School District said they were excited that Hantsch could represent the Southern Tier Region with the prestigious award.

