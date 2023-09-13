‘Childcare Stabilization Act’ seeks to prevent childcare providers from losing funding

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- With federal funding for childcare providers from the American Rescue Plan set to expire at the end of the month, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced new legislation, named the Child Care Stabilization Act, on Wednesday.

Gillibrand said losing the funding would lead to an estimated 3.2 million children across the country and 250,000 children in New York State lose access to child care. She said it would force more than 57,000 childcare centers across the state to close, which would force parents to cut their work hours or leave the workforce. Gillibrand said this could cost parents $846 million.

“A shortage of child care providers in our state means that too many working parents have to make the impossible choice between going to work and taking care of their kids,” said Senator Gillibrand. “A sudden lapse in federal funding that forces even more providers to close would be catastrophic for New York families. Today, I’m announcing legislation to continue giving child care providers the support they desperately need, and I’m determined to get it passed.”

The Child Care Stabilization Act would provide $16 billion in mandatory funding to childcare providers each year for the next five years.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is a cosponsor of the bill.

