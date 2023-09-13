Chipotle gets ready to open its Johnson City location

(MGN Online)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Chipotle lovers rejoice!

On Thursday, Chipotle will open its new restaurant at the Oakdale Commons. It will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The businesses noted that this location will feature the “Chipotlane,” which is a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant said the Johnson City location will have the first Chipotlane in the country.

Chipotle said it’s hiring at its new location. For more information, follow this link.

A Panera Bread restaurant is also expected to open next to the new Chipotle location.

