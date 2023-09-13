‘Community Connect’, an education and network initiative
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Northpointe Community started an initiative named “Community Connect” to bring education and networking opportunities to the community. The next event held by the group will feature the non-profit organization “Moms House.”
The networking session will be on Sept. 26 at Factory by the Beer Tree from 5 to 8 p.m.
The event requires registration beforehand and will be accepting monetary donations as well as baby items and cleaning supplies.
