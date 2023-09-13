‘Community Connect’, an education and network initiative

(WBNG) -- Northpointe Community started an initiative named “Community Connect” to bring education and networking opportunities to the community. The next event held by the group will feature the non-profit organization “Moms House.”

The networking session will be on Sept. 26 at Factory by the Beer Tree from 5 to 8 p.m.

The event requires registration beforehand and will be accepting monetary donations as well as baby items and cleaning supplies.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.