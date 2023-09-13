Dry weather this afternoon

Dry weather dominates the 7 day forecast
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A better chance of rain and thunderstorms in the morning.

.10-.50″ (1-2″) 60% High 68 (64-70) Wind NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Fog. 0-.05″ Low 48 (46-68) Wind NW 3-8 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. High 66 (64-68) Wind NW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 46 Wind N Calm-5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68 Low 48

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, high clouds. High 68 Low 48

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 72 Low 52

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, showers. 30% High 70 Low 50

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 68 Low 50

A low will give us early showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Weather will improve through

the afternoon

High pressure will give us a return to quiet weather Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. We’ll

have a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

We’ll have a few showers Monday with seasonable temperatures. Partly cloudy and seasonable

Tuesday.

