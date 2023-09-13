High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (9-12-23)
(WBNG) - Check out the scores from the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer action from around the Southern Tier on Tuesday, September 12:
Boys’ Soccer:
Maine-Endwell - 7, Binghamton - 0
Union-Endicott - 0, Vestal - 6
Oneonta - 4, Susquehanna Valley - 0
Seton Catholic - 3, Waverly - 2
Owego - 1, Chenango Valley - 3
Girls’ Soccer:
Greene - 2, Bainbridge-Guilford - 6
