High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (9-12-23)

(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out the scores from the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer action from around the Southern Tier on Tuesday, September 12:

Boys’ Soccer:

Maine-Endwell - 7, Binghamton - 0

Union-Endicott - 0, Vestal - 6

Oneonta - 4, Susquehanna Valley - 0

Seton Catholic - 3, Waverly - 2

Owego - 1, Chenango Valley - 3

Girls’ Soccer:

Greene - 2, Bainbridge-Guilford - 6

