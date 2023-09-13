InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New NYS gun laws will go in effect this week
Train Accident in Endicott
Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal train accident
22 years later, Cal Harris tries to clear his name after his wife Michele’s disappearance
Endicott FD responds to a call on Friday, Jan. 14.
Fire department speaks on importance of mental health
A law enforcement officer checks his weapon as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante...
Escaped Pennsylvania inmate still believed to be within specific perimeter, police say

Latest News

Chipotle gets ready to open its Johnson City location
Pictured: Chef Rolando Byfiele and Gloryshines Chief Executive Officer Sana Wakefield.
Pancho’s Kitchen donates more than 200 meals weekly to help Gloryshines Foundation
Broome-Tioga BOCES is seeing long-term interest in their courses
Highlights: Union-Endicott vs. Vestal (boys’ soccer)
Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Binghamton (boys’ soccer)