Listed Here: Broome County road closures for railroad reconstruction

(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for 18 at 7 a.m. until Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

In the Town of Colesville, Tunnel Road will be closed to all thru traffic for rail crossing reconstruction. The closure will begin 300 feet north of the Houghtaling Road and Tunnel Road intersection.

In the Town of Fenton, Nowlan Road will be closed to all thru traffic for rail crossing reconstruction.

Thru traffic will need to seek alternate routes during this time. The road will be open to local traffic. A signed detour route utilizing local roads will be in place during the closure.

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and your workers safe, officials advise. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.