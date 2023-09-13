Listed Here: Upcoming downtown Owego road work plans

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for downtown Owego.

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect lane closures, parking restrictions and alternating flows of one-way traffic controlled between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. on the following dates as well as the following locations in the Village of Owego to facilitate pavement and sidewalk improvements:

Sept. 13, Front Street from Church Street to Park Street; Park Street from Front Street to Main Street; Court Street from Front Street to Main Street

Sept 14 and Sept. 15, Main Street from Liberty Street to Lake Street; North Avenue from Main Street to Fox Street

Sept 18, Main Street from Liberty Street to Lake Street; North Avenue from Main Street to Fox Street

Construction activities are weather-dependent and subject to change based on conditions.

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and your workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

