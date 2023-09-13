Listed Here: Upcoming downtown Owego road work plans

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for downtown Owego.

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect lane closures, parking restrictions and alternating flows of one-way traffic controlled between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. on the following dates as well as the following locations in the Village of Owego to facilitate pavement and sidewalk improvements:

  • Sept. 13, Front Street from Church Street to Park Street; Park Street from Front Street to Main Street; Court Street from Front Street to Main Street
  • Sept 14 and Sept. 15, Main Street from Liberty Street to Lake Street; North Avenue from Main Street to Fox Street
  • Sept 18, Main Street from Liberty Street to Lake Street; North Avenue from Main Street to Fox Street

Construction activities are weather-dependent and subject to change based on conditions.

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and your workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New NYS gun laws will go in effect this week
Train Accident in Endicott
Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal train accident
Danelo Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for murder in a Pennsylvania prison when he...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
22 years later, Cal Harris tries to clear his name after his wife Michele’s disappearance
Endicott FD responds to a call on Friday, Jan. 14.
Fire department speaks on importance of mental health

Latest News

New details on Binghamton University’s up and coming School of Arts
Chenango Forks teacher honored as a finalist in New York states’ Teacher of the Year’ award
Tioga County officially declares ‘Save a Life Narcan Day’ in September
Broome Sheriff identifies victim in fatal train accident
Listed Here: Broome County road closures for railroad reconstruction