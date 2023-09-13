Lupardo calls on Hochul to sign bill that would help cannabis farmers

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123) is calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to sign bipartisan legislation that would open new market relationships between cannabis growers and tribal retailers.

Lupardo, who is a Chairwoman of the Agriculture Committee, said the legislation would provide a short-term solution to address the delay in the cannabis market rollout. The assemblywoman said this delay is causing distress for New York farmers.

In a joint statement, Lupardo, along with Assemblyman Chris Tague (R, 102), State Senator Michelle Hinchey (D, 41) and Senator George Borello (R, 57) said:

“While lawsuits are being litigated and illegal stores are flourishing, NY’s cannabis farmers are suffering. Crops were grown last year with the understanding that there would be a legal market for them to sell it. Now, 250,000 pounds of unsold cannabis is losing value each day. In June, we supported and passed a bill through both houses of the Legislature that would allow NY-based Tribal Nations to purchase a portion of our oversupply. We are urging the Governor to quickly sign this short-term solution, one that will help provide some measure of relief to what is quickly becoming an agricultural emergency.”

