Lupardo calls on Hochul to sign bill that would help cannabis farmers

(MGN Online)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123) is calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to sign bipartisan legislation that would open new market relationships between cannabis growers and tribal retailers.

Lupardo, who is a Chairwoman of the Agriculture Committee, said the legislation would provide a short-term solution to address the delay in the cannabis market rollout. The assemblywoman said this delay is causing distress for New York farmers.

In a joint statement, Lupardo, along with Assemblyman Chris Tague (R, 102), State Senator Michelle Hinchey (D, 41) and Senator George Borello (R, 57) said:

“While lawsuits are being litigated and illegal stores are flourishing, NY’s cannabis farmers are suffering. Crops were grown last year with the understanding that there would be a legal market for them to sell it. Now, 250,000 pounds of unsold cannabis is losing value each day. In June, we supported and passed a bill through both houses of the Legislature that would allow NY-based Tribal Nations to purchase a portion of our oversupply. We are urging the Governor to quickly sign this short-term solution, one that will help provide some measure of relief to what is quickly becoming an agricultural emergency.”

For more information about Lupardo’s bill, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New NYS gun laws will go in effect this week
Train Accident in Endicott
Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal train accident
Danelo Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for murder in a Pennsylvania prison when he...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
22 years later, Cal Harris tries to clear his name after his wife Michele’s disappearance
A law enforcement officer checks his weapon as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante...
Escaped Pennsylvania inmate still believed to be within specific perimeter, police say

Latest News

‘Childcare Stabilization Act’ seeks to prevent childcare providers from losing funding
Chipotle gets ready to open its Johnson City location
Pictured: Chef Rolando Byfiele and Gloryshines Chief Executive Officer Sana Wakefield.
Pancho’s Kitchen donates more than 200 meals weekly to help Gloryshines Foundation
Broome-Tioga BOCES is seeing long-term interest in their courses