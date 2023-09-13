Man shot by arrow sentenced on his own weapons charges

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a man on weapons charges Wednesday.

The district attorney’s office said Bayso K. Vannavongsa, 24, of Binghamton, will serve three and a half behind bars plus five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony.

Vannavonga admitted that on July 26, 2022, he illegally possessed a loaded .38 caliber pistol, a 12-gauge sawn-off shotgun and a SKS semi-automatic rifle capable of having a detachable magazine and had a bayonet mount.

Police responded to the old Vestal Hills Country Club in the Town of Binghamton for a report of a man who was shot with an arrow. Vannavongsa was shot by Carson Vanco with an arrow after a dispute. Vannavongsa returned fire with a revolver but did not hit Vanco. He recovered from his injury.

In August 2022, Vanco pleaded guilty to assault in the first degree and is currently serving eight years in prison.

Police recovered Vannavongsa’s weapons from the structure, where he had been squatting.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to send felons who commit violent crimes to State prison,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Lawless behavior such as this endangers our entire community.”

