Man shot by arrow sentenced on his own weapons charges

(Broome County District Attorney's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a man on weapons charges Wednesday.

The district attorney’s office said Bayso K. Vannavongsa, 24, of Binghamton, will serve three and a half behind bars plus five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony.

Vannavonga admitted that on July 26, 2022, he illegally possessed a loaded .38 caliber pistol, a 12-gauge sawn-off shotgun and a SKS semi-automatic rifle capable of having a detachable magazine and had a bayonet mount.

Police responded to the old Vestal Hills Country Club in the Town of Binghamton for a report of a man who was shot with an arrow. Vannavongsa was shot by Carson Vanco with an arrow after a dispute. Vannavongsa returned fire with a revolver but did not hit Vanco. He recovered from his injury.

In August 2022, Vanco pleaded guilty to assault in the first degree and is currently serving eight years in prison.

Police recovered Vannavongsa’s weapons from the structure, where he had been squatting.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to send felons who commit violent crimes to State prison,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Lawless behavior such as this endangers our entire community.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New NYS gun laws will go in effect this week
Train Accident in Endicott
Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal train accident
Danelo Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for murder in a Pennsylvania prison when he...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
22 years later, Cal Harris tries to clear his name after his wife Michele’s disappearance
A law enforcement officer checks his weapon as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante...
Escaped Pennsylvania inmate still believed to be within specific perimeter, police say

Latest News

Listed Here: Upcoming downtown Owego road work plans
Lupardo calls on Hochul to sign bill that would help cannabis farmers
‘Childcare Stabilization Act’ seeks to prevent childcare providers from losing funding
Chipotle gets ready to open its Johnson City location