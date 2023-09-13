New details on Binghamton University’s up and coming School of Arts

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- New details have been released regarding Binghamton University’s new School of Arts. The additional school brought together the Department of Art & Design, Art History, Cinema, Music and Theatre.

The Founding Director of the school Christopher Robbins said he wanted to emphasize that art can be implemented into the education of students with any background. Robbins also encouraged students who may be interested in adding arts to their education to take the opportunity.

“There’s new programs were looking at, there’s an MFA in Art & Design, and the new MFA in Musical Theatre has doubled the number of students we expected,” said Robbins. “We want to look more into internationalization by setting up study abroad opportunities and internships for students.”

It was also announced that the school will be moved to a newly renovated building in the near future.

