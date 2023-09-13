A seasonable stretch of weather is ahead of us

Tonight: A shower or two possible early, otherwise partly cloudy to clear with areas of fog. Low: 47-53

Thursday: Sunny. High: 63-68

Thursday Night: Clear with areas of fog. Chilly. A few upper 30s possible in the coldest outlying areas. Low: 40-49

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure is slowly building east into the region and will dry up and showers early tonight. Areas of fog develop with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday through Sunday are dry. Lee will be moving north, into the Gulf of Maine and likely making landfall in either eastern Maine, New Brunswick or Nova Scotia. There is still uncertainty in the exact path, but confidence is quite high the center of the storm will likely be within 150 or so miles of Nantucket. Although the storm will be large, impacts to our area will be relegated to some high clouds late Friday and into Saturday. We do not anticipate any rain from it. We will continue to monitor this storm extremely closely and will update you throughout the week.

Sunday brings quiet weather and a chance of rain showers returns Monday. Highs remain in the low 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday once again look quiet and seasonable with highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.