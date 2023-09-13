‘Targeted Crime Response’ by deputies leads to 29 arrests in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Over the last several weeks, a targeted crime response by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office looked to address an uptick in crime in the Village of Endicott.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said the decision for this initiative was due to conversations with people in the village and increased crime, which included two fatal shootings early in the summer.

“You hear the repetitive pleas from people who live in any one given area in Broome County about their concerns about quality of life issues and about criminal activity issues that are plaguing their neighborhood,” said Akshar. “It’s critically important for the sheriff’s office to be able to respond to those requests.”

In order to execute the targeted response several deputies would be sent to the village at times of increased activity, either working by themselves or assisted by the Endicott Police Department.

“This is about a redeployment of resources to a very focused area within Broome County,” said Akshar. “We used several members over the course of a 30-day period specifically on Friday and Saturday evenings.”

The targeted response resulted in 39 arrests, including 20 felonies primarily related to weapons and narcotics charges.

“Quality of life and narcotics-related issues are incredibly important for us to keep our community safe,” said Akshar. “Since Jan. 1 the sheriff’s office has taken eight illegal firearms off of people within the Village of Endicott.”

Akshar said there is a possibility this initiative can be brought to other municipalities in Broome County based on need.

“As long as I am sheriff I am going to continue to listen and be responsive to the needs of the people of Broome County regardless of what their zip code is,” said Akshar.

Throughout the targeted response, Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies made 112 traffic stops issuing 79 traffic tickets.

