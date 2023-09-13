Tioga County officially declares ‘Save a Life Narcan Day’ in September

TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Public Health Department has worked with various local organizations to make Narcan available across the county.

The department has made an effort to hand out free Narcan kits on Wednesday and Thursday to multiple locations. This is part of a proclamation to happen on Thursday that makes Sept. 14 “Save a Life Narcan Day” in Tioga County.

Part of the initiative is Narcan training provided to those who want to learn how to use the life-saving medication. The event organizers reminded the community that while Narcan is easily accessible all around the county, when observing an overdose act fast because every minute counts.

Senior Public Health Educator for Tioga County Public Health Kylie Holochak noted that Narcan can be hard to access in a rural community which is why the department wants to help change that for the county.

“A lot of people do live quite a distance away from first responders and when somebody’s experiencing an opioid-related overdose, every minute counts,” said Holochak. “So, we really want to get Narcan out into the community into the hands of people who may benefit from it.”

The distribution event on Thursday will take place at the Spencer Good Cupboard, The Red Door, Casa Trinity and the Newark Valley Village Gazebo.

