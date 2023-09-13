Upstate Shredding commits $15M to mitigate byproduct from its recyclers

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Upstate Shredding has committed $15 million to increase environmental stewardship at all of its recycling facilities.

Upstate Shredding has pledged to install cutting-edge systems at its facilities to capture and properly mitigate byproducts from recycling operations. This comes as the Environmental Protection Agency issues new, more strict mandates for capturing byproducts from metal shredders and recyclers.

“I have been very pleased with our continued communications with the Environmental Protection Agency and I am fully committed to doing what is necessary to proactively ensure that our facilities not only meet but exceed the regulations, current and future, being set forth by all State and Federal agencies,” CEO Adam Weitsman said in a news release. “As a father, I understand the importance of environmental conservation, and preserving our environment for future generations and we have already started the process of installing systems to further eliminate any potentially hazardous emissions at our facilities.”

Upstate Shredding has begun work on its new environmental retention ponds at its Owego location. The company said other improvements are scheduled for the next two years. The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

