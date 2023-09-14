Dog Walking Forecast--Lizzie

A little Fall-like
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 66 (64-70) Wind NW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Fog. Low 46 (40-48) Wind N Calm-5 mph

High pressure will give us a return to quiet weather Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. We’ll

have a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

We’ll have a few showers Monday with seasonable temperatures.

Quiet and dry weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and seasonable

temperatures.

