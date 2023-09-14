Elderly woman killed in crash in Chenango County

NORWICH (WBNG) -- New York State Police said an elderly woman was killed in a crash in the Town of North Norwich on Sept. 12.

Police identified the victim as 82-year-old Lorena Mayes of Norwich.

Around 2 p.m., troopers were dispatched by Chenango County 911 to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 12 and County Road 32.

An investigation determined a 75-year-old man from Sherburne, NY was driving in a Ford Explorer and headed north on State Highway 12. Mayes was driving a Buick Lucerne and stopped on County Highway 32 at the intersection of State Highway 12 when she pulled directly into the path of the Ford Explorer.

Mayes had a 91-year-old passenger in her vehicle who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital.

The 75-year-old driver of the Ford Explorer and his 66-year-old woman passenger were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

