Get ready for some sunshine!

Temperatures close to average
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy. High 66 (64-70) Wind NW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Fog. Low 46 (40-48) Wind N Calm-5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68 (66-70) Wind N 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 48 Wind N 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, high clouds. High 70 Low 48

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 70 Low 52

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, showers. 30% High 68 Low 48

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68 Low 50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 Low 52

High pressure will give us a return to quiet weather Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. We’ll

have a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

We’ll have a few showers Monday with seasonable temperatures.

Quiet and dry weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and seasonable

temperatures.

