Heavy police presence at Monroe Street in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- On Wednesday, Sept. 13 around six Endicott police department vehicles responded to Monroe Street in Endicott.

Our 12 News crew was at the scene around 9:15 p.m. near the intersections of Jefferson Avenue and Lincoln Avenue.

At the time, one village block was sectioned off by police, there were also police officers pointing handguns and automatic weapons at a house.

When our crew returned to the scene around 10:50 p.m. the road was back open, however there was crime scene tape up around one house and police were still on location.

We have yet to receive a statement regarding this incident and are looking to get more information confirmed, this is a developing story so stay with 12 News for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.