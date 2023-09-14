Northeast Classic Car Museum boosts tourism and commerce in Chenango County

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Northeast Classic Car Museum attracts tourists from around the country which helps the overall tourism and commerce of Chenango County.

“Our tourist numbers are double what they were,” said the museum’s Executive Director Robert Jeffrey. “Probably 10% of our visitors are from outside the United States, more than 50% are from outside Chenango County and the other 40% are from other states that visit the area.”

Jeffrey has been working at the museum for more than 10 years and has loved seeing the museum’s impact on the community.

“I wanted to be able to do something that could help benefit the community and that’s where my heart was,” said Jeffrey. “I have a passion and commitment for that and this job worked out perfectly.”

The museum opened in 1997 and has more than 200 cars and motorcycles on display. The facility is comprised of five connected buildings and includes a volunteer-run gift shop and event space. The exhibits in the museum feature pre and post-World War II vehicles, the world’s largest collection of Franklins and a “Cars Made in New York State” exhibit.

The museum is a nonprofit and educational facility due to the rich history it carries under its roof.

Jeffrey said the museum is a great place to feel immersed in car culture. If you’ve never visited, Jeffrey said the drive will be worth it.

“All roads point to Norwich so come and visit us and you’ll see and appreciate what we have here in Norwich,” said Jeffrey.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. seven days a week. It is located at 24 Rexford St. in Norwich’s Museum District.

