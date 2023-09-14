Online argument leads to shots being fired in Endicott

(Luke Meade)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department said an online argument was the origin of at least one of two shots fired incidents in the village on the evening of Sept. 13.

Endicott Police said it first responded to 1000 Monroe St. around 8:26 p.m. for a report of shots fired into a vehicle. A preliminary investigation determined that individuals acquainted with each other were involved in an argument online and agreed to meet each other near 1000 Monroe St.

When a vehicle occupied by the victims arrived in the area, it was struck by gunfire. Police said all parties then led the area and no injuries were reported. The vehicle with the victims in it was later found by officers, but they were uncooperative with police, authorities said.

At midnight on Sept. 14, shortly after police cleared the scene, there was another report of a shot fired in the same area. The caller reported hearing just one gunshot. Officers arrived at the area again and reported numerous subjects in the area. They also did not cooperate with officers, police said.

Authorities did not specify if any arrests were made in the investigations.

The police department noted that 1000 Monroe St. has been the subject of a myriad of police responses and complaints from neighbors. The village took action in Broome County Court in July to commence lockdown proceedings. The case is currently pending.

In April, Endicott Police officers responded to the address and put crime scene tape up around the house.

Anyone with information regarding the shots fired incidents is asked to contact the Endicott Police Department at 607-785-3341.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New NYS gun laws will go in effect this week
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Broome Sheriff identifies victim in fatal train accident
Heavy police presence at Monroe Street in Endicott
Heavy police presence at Monroe Street in Endicott
‘Targeted Crime Response’ by deputies leads to 29 arrests in Endicott

Latest News

Owego Beer & Donut Co. set to open in mid-November
Heavy police presence at Monroe Street in Endicott
Heavy police presence at Monroe Street in Endicott
Broome County Executive Jason Garnar delivers 2024 budget address
Endicott police responds to a shots fired incident on Monroe Street in Endicott