Online argument leads to shots being fired in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department said an online argument was the origin of at least one of two shots fired incidents in the village on the evening of Sept. 13.

Endicott Police said it first responded to 1000 Monroe St. around 8:26 p.m. for a report of shots fired into a vehicle. A preliminary investigation determined that individuals acquainted with each other were involved in an argument online and agreed to meet each other near 1000 Monroe St.

When a vehicle occupied by the victims arrived in the area, it was struck by gunfire. Police said all parties then led the area and no injuries were reported. The vehicle with the victims in it was later found by officers, but they were uncooperative with police, authorities said.

At midnight on Sept. 14, shortly after police cleared the scene, there was another report of a shot fired in the same area. The caller reported hearing just one gunshot. Officers arrived at the area again and reported numerous subjects in the area. They also did not cooperate with officers, police said.

Authorities did not specify if any arrests were made in the investigations.

The police department noted that 1000 Monroe St. has been the subject of a myriad of police responses and complaints from neighbors. The village took action in Broome County Court in July to commence lockdown proceedings. The case is currently pending.

In April, Endicott Police officers responded to the address and put crime scene tape up around the house.

Anyone with information regarding the shots fired incidents is asked to contact the Endicott Police Department at 607-785-3341.

