Owego Beer & Donut Co. set to open in mid-November

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Five years ago, couple Ike and Julie Loveless purchased a space on Main Street in the Village of Owego. Now, they are renovating it into something unique for everyone to enjoy.

The Owego Donut & Beer Co. will be a brewery like no other, Ike Loveless explained. It will feature a “pour-yourself” station, where customers will get an ID card to scan and pour their own beer, wine or cocktails to pair with their donut of choice.

It will also offer Italian street food, espressos and freshly squeezed orange juice. With indoor and outdoor seating the pair says there is something to appeal to the entire family.

Ike Loveless said he is excited for the community to experience this unique place and atmosphere.

“Customer service is what we really try to focus on,” Ike Loveless said. “We try to get any of our staff to exude some of their personality. It’s one thing to just go and have a good meal. It’s another thing to go have a good meal and great service. So, those are some things we really try to push going through the process.”

This new brewery experience will be opening in mid-November.

To learn more about the ‘Pour My Beer’ experience click here.

