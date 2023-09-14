Perkins School of Arts aims to develop class for special needs students into a full program

(WBNG)
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Norwich Perkins School of Arts wants to develop the “Yes! You Can Dance” dance class for all school-age students with special needs that was started two years ago into a full program.

Rather than focusing on a specific style of dance like jazz or tap, the weekly class is meant to serve as a way for students to learn how to express themselves through movement and engage in their creativity.

“We have a dance teacher as well as a certified special education teacher,” said Perkins School of Arts Co-owner Mikey Perkins. “We allow the kids to come in and they learn creative movement and they interact with each other, and they listen to music and it’s really a great experience for them.”

Registration for the class is currently open and to sign up you can follow the link.

