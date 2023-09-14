Raid at Conklin Deli turns up drugs, 2,980 packs of cigarettes without state tax stamp

(Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force seized narcotics and untaxed cigarettes in search warrants at a Conklin Avenue business.

In a news release, the Task Force said over the past months, with assistance from the Scranton Police Department Street Crimes Unit, an investigation was launched into the Conklin Deli at 293 Conklin Ave. in Binghamton.

On Sept. 13, members of the Task Force executed a search warrant at the business and the owner’s apartment at 291 Conklin Ave., which is above the storefront.

Investigators recovered:

  • More than 28 pounds of synthetic cannabis, “K2″
  • Around 149 cartons (2,980) packs of cigarettes without a New York State tax stamp
  • $3,121 in suspected drug and tax fraud proceeds
  • Items used for packaging and weighing narcotics

As a result of the investigation, police charged Hameed Muhammad Al Saqqaf, 42, with the following:

  • Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree
  • Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree
  • One count of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree
  • One count of criminal sale of a controlled substance on or near school grounds
  • Two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree
  • One count of criminal tax fraud in the fourth degree

