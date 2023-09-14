Sheriff Akshar names new Jail Administrator

Sheriff Fred Akshar (Left) and new Jail Administrator Robert Chapernsky (Right).
Sheriff Fred Akshar (Left) and new Jail Administrator Robert Chapernsky (Right).
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced a new addition to the leadership team. Major Robert Charpinsky was named Jail Administrator.

Charpinsky’s role will be to oversee day-to-day operations at the Broome County Correctional Facility. The major has served more than 18 years with the Binghamton Police Department.

“I am here to support them to help them and to train them as best as we possibly can,” said Charpinsky “I want to afford them the support and the training opportunities to not only better themselves but to make future leaders for this correctional division.”

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said the wide search for a new leader at the correctional facility landed on Charpinsky due to his proven experience as a leader in the community.

“This was about finding the right leader who would support the men and women who work here every day and that would support our mission to reduce recidivism,” said Akshar. “We picked the right person I can unequivocally tell the people of Broome County that this was about leadership and we found the right leader.”

Charpinsky replaced former Jail Administrator Marc Smolinsky who retired from the position earlier in the year.

