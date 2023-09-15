$15,000 state grant to Chenango County for electric equipment

(WBNG)
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENANGO COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Department of Planning assigned a $15,000 state grant to purchase electric landscape and maintenance equipment for use at county-owned facilities.

The grant funds were allocated from the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority. It was issued as a result of the county’s successful campaign to install clean heating and cooling systems in residences throughout the county.

Director of Planning & Airport Administration for Chenango County Shane Butler shared what he thinks the grant can add to the community.

“So, hopefully soon we’ll be able to become a climate-smart community, we’re not too far away,” said Butler “If we can get some of these other programs up and going, we’ll be able to get additional grant funding and just be recognized for all the work that Chenango County has done.”

The goal for the county is to put equipment to use across all county-owned facilities, including the office building and Department of Social Services in Norwich, the county airport, Cook Park and Preston Manor in Oxford.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Online argument leads to shots being fired in Endicott
Elderly woman killed in crash in Chenango County
Heavy police presence at Monroe Street in Endicott
Heavy police presence at Monroe Street in Endicott
‘Targeted Crime Response’ by deputies leads to 29 arrests in Endicott
Broome Sheriff identifies victim in fatal train accident

Latest News

Gov. Hochul signs legislation strengthening New York’s already tough gun laws
Police seize firearm, ammo, narcotics during search warrant
cigarette generic
New York now prohibits sale of tobacco products in state builings
Annual mystery quilt challenge ‘Project Linus’ to start in September