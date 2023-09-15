$15,000 state grant to Chenango County for electric equipment

CHENANGO COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Department of Planning assigned a $15,000 state grant to purchase electric landscape and maintenance equipment for use at county-owned facilities.

The grant funds were allocated from the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority. It was issued as a result of the county’s successful campaign to install clean heating and cooling systems in residences throughout the county.

Director of Planning & Airport Administration for Chenango County Shane Butler shared what he thinks the grant can add to the community.

“So, hopefully soon we’ll be able to become a climate-smart community, we’re not too far away,” said Butler “If we can get some of these other programs up and going, we’ll be able to get additional grant funding and just be recognized for all the work that Chenango County has done.”

The goal for the county is to put equipment to use across all county-owned facilities, including the office building and Department of Social Services in Norwich, the county airport, Cook Park and Preston Manor in Oxford.

