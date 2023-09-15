Annual mystery quilt challenge ‘Project Linus’ to start in September

BROOME, TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) -- “Project Linus” is a nationwide organization that began 20 years ago after a woman heard about a sick child in the hospital and made a blanket to cheer them up. This act of kindness caught on around the community which led to a group to make quilts and donate to hospitals.

The American Cartoonist Charles Schultz caught wind of the group and allowed them to use his character, Linus, from his famous “Peanuts” comic strip as the project name.

Suzanne Smacher and Suzanne See decided to have their own chapter in Tioga and Broome County and with the help of Patchwork Angels in Endicott, the two were able to get started.

“We’re an organization that wants to help kids,” Smacher said. “We just provide comfort through the means of blankets, quilts, things like that.”

Every year since 2015, there has been one mystery quilt made through a series of clues and supplies released once a week. The 2023 theme is “A-maze-ing Tyler” and the first clue will be announced on Sept. 23.

“When they sign up and donate, because it costs $20 to do this, if they put down “Project Linus” for Broome and Tioga County, New York, all the money donated stays local,” said Smacher. “So, we can use it [donations] to make more quilts and more fleece blankets, things like that.”

For Smacher and See, the work for the project is tedious, but it’s the lasting impact that makes it worth it.

“The staff come down, they’re hugging us, they thank us. They’re so glad to see us and they reinforce how beneficial it is for the kids to get a blanket,” See said. “I’m a former OR nurse so they give it to them in the pre-op area, they go to the operating room with them, they go to the recovery room with them, then they take them home with them and the kids just love them.”

The blankets are donated to any age range so, blankets made 50 by 60 are recommended. Volunteers can make any blanket they want, fleece, tied edges, sewn or a quilt with any pattern.

Drop-off locations for donated blankets can be made at JoAnn Fabric located on the Vestal Parkway or Patch-Work Angels in Endicott.

To participate in this year’s mystery blanket donation or for more information follow the link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.