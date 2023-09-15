‘Dress like the art’ at Roberson Museum & Science Center

By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The opportunity to step into an over-the-top pink fantasy will take place at the Roberson Museum & Science Center for Anna Warfield’s “A Dress to Match the Art” event will take place. The immersive event was inspired by Warfield’s latest exhibition “Placid Thoughts from Inside her Eyelids.”

The event will be on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and includes a crowing of the “pinkest pink” outfit.

