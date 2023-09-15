Feeling like fall!

Today: Sunny. Cool. High: 63-70.

Tonight: Mixed clouds. Remaining cool. Low: 43-51.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 69. Low: 46.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers late. High: 68. Low: 51.

(WBNG)

Monday: Sun and clouds. Isolated showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 67. Low: 52.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 70. Low: 48.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 72. Low: 49.

Thursday: Plenty of sunshine. High: 73. Low: 52.

Forecast Discussion:

An area of high pressure has built in over the region, allowing for plenty of sunshine, although temperatures will be slightly below average, with highs topping out in the upper 60s. Clouds from Hurricane Lee will begin to push in overnight, but no impact besides high clouds is expected. Lows will fall into the mid-40s.

Clouds from Lee will linger on Saturday, but there still will be plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach into the upper 60s. It will be a bit breezy at times as Lee moves northward, with winds sustained near 15 MPH. Sunday will see highs in the upper 60s, with increasing clouds as an upper-level disturbance moves closer to the region.

This disturbance will set off a few isolated-to-scattered showers Sunday night into Monday, although accumulations will be minor. Most of Monday will be dry, with highs in the mid-60s. High pressure builds back in for the rest of the period, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper-40s and low-50s.

