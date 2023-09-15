Lee passes without much fanfare for us this weekend

Tonight: High clouds from Lee increase from the east. Low: 40-50

Saturday: High clouds and filtered sun from Lee. High: 65-70

Saturday Night: Turning partly cloudy and cool. Low: 43-49

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds from Lee will build in late in from the east tonight and a dry, cool forecast is on the way. Lee moves north past Cape Cod Saturday and there will be no impact from the storm in our area. The high clouds from the storm will spill into the area and could provide overcast conditions depending on how thick the cloud layer is. As the storm moves into Canada it will take the back edge of the clouds with it.

Sunday brings quiet weather and a chance of rain showers returns Monday. Highs remain in the low 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday once again look quiet and seasonable with highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s to near 50. High pressure dominates late next week so more sun and highs in the low 70s are on tap Thursday and Friday, too.

