Listed Here: Broome County roadwork plans

(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of Sept. 18. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

Milling and paving on Hooper Road from Country Club Road to Route 17C including all Hooper Road ramps

Culvert pipe work on North Stanford Road, Oakdale Road, Pierce Creek Road, Powerhouse Road and Stateline Road

Blacktop patching on Knapp Hill Road, Lake Road and North Road

Surface treatments on Brady Hill Road, Edson Road, Nanticoke Road and Saddlemire Road

Cleaning ditches and rebuilding shoulders on East Maine Road, North Stanford Road, Pierce Creek Road, Smith Hill Road, Stateline Road and Stratmill Road

Mowing right of way on various county roads

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and your workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

