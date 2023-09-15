Police seize firearm, ammo, narcotics during search warrant

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced in that a search warrant at 182 Chapin St. in Binghamton led to firearms and narcotics being seized by police.

In efforts with members of the Metro SWAT Team, during the search warrant being executed, Abdul A. Shabazz, 44, threw a loaded firearm through a window.

The police office said the following was recovered from the search warrant:

A loaded point-40 caliber Keltec brand rifle

Two high-capacity magazines

point-40 caliber and 9-millimeter ammunition

Approximately 6 grams of cocaine

Items used for packaging and weighing narcotics

Shabazz was arrested and faces the following charges:

Four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree

Two counts of criminal usage of drug paraphernalia in the second degree

Tampering with physical evidence

