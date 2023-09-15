Police seize firearm, ammo, narcotics during search warrant
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced in that a search warrant at 182 Chapin St. in Binghamton led to firearms and narcotics being seized by police.
In efforts with members of the Metro SWAT Team, during the search warrant being executed, Abdul A. Shabazz, 44, threw a loaded firearm through a window.
The police office said the following was recovered from the search warrant:
- A loaded point-40 caliber Keltec brand rifle
- Two high-capacity magazines
- point-40 caliber and 9-millimeter ammunition
- Approximately 6 grams of cocaine
- Items used for packaging and weighing narcotics
Shabazz was arrested and faces the following charges:
- Four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree
- Two counts of criminal usage of drug paraphernalia in the second degree
- Tampering with physical evidence
