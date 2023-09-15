Small aircraft from Vermont crashes at Cortland County Airport

HOMER, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police at Homer responded to a reported aircraft upside down on the runway of Cortland County Airport on Thursday.

According to first responders, the pilot of the single-engine aircraft; a Cessna 305A “Bird Dog”, a 58-year-old man from Kansas, was transported to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries after he self-extricated from the plane prior to the arrival of first responders.

The plane was traveling from Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport and then to Cortland County Airport to refuel before continuing the flight to its final destination in Kansas. The Cessna aircraft flipped causing 5 gallons of fuel to spill as a result.

The Federal Aviation Administration was contacted and is investigating the crash.

The Cortlandville Fire, Cortland Fire Hazmat Team and the TLC Ambulance responded to the scene of the crash.

