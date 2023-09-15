United Way of Broome County ‘Day of Caring’, two-day volunteer initiative

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) --The United Way of Broome County will be celebrating “Day of Caring” through two days full of volunteering events with 40 volunteer projects.

More than 480 volunteers from businesses and organizations of the area will be participating at the local charitable and not-for-profit organizations across the County.

The “Day of Caring” has been a local tradition since 2002 and was originally created as a memorial for those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and to honor the many local heroes that evolved from the aftermath.

The Executive Director of United Way Broome County Paula Perna spoke about the two-day event.

“Every year we seem to increase volunteers this year we had 500 volunteers a little over 500 volunteers and 40 projects all over Broome County in rural areas and we’ve had several businesses and volunteers,” said Perna.

In addition to the two volunteer days, United Ways of Broome County will host a hygiene drive to support Broome County residents in need.

To learn more about items that can be donated follow the link.

