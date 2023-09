MONTROSE, P.a (WBNG) --The True Friends Animal Welfare Center will be hosting the 12 anniversary of the “Woofstock” Fundraiser at Salt Springs Park on Sept. 23. from 1 to 5 p.m.

The event will have live music from “JP Williams Blues Band” and “Carolina Moonlight.” Admission is $10 at the gate and children 12 and under get in free.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.