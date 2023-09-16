2 dogs rescued from house fire on Nowlan Road in Port Dickinson

Nowlan Road Fire in Port Dickinson
Nowlan Road Fire in Port Dickinson(Luke Meade)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT DICKINSON (WBNG) -- On Friday, Sept. 15 multiple fire teams from around the Binghamton area were dispatched to a house fire at 109 Nowlan Road in Port Dickinson.

According to a statement from Captain Tyler McDonough with the Hillcrest Fire Company, the call came around 6:30 p.m.

The captain says the fire was active in the kitchen area of the 1st floor. The fire was maintained to the kitchen, but the house had suffered smoke damage on the 1st floor.

According to Captain McDonough the homeowner was not home at the time, however two dogs were in the house at the time of the fire.

Both animals were rescued from the fire by firefighters at the scene, and there were no reported injuries.

Port Dickinson, Chenango Bridge, Chenango Fire, Five Mile Point, and West Windsor fire crews all responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Online argument leads to shots being fired in Endicott
Elderly woman killed in crash in Chenango County
Heavy police presence at Monroe Street in Endicott
Heavy police presence at Monroe Street in Endicott
‘Targeted Crime Response’ by deputies leads to 29 arrests in Endicott
Raid at Conklin Deli turns up drugs, 2,980 packs of cigarettes without state tax stamp

Latest News

Weitsman says company will comply with EPA’s plan to reduce carbon footprint
Listed Here: Broome County roadwork plans
A look inside C.S. Miller Books
‘CS Miller Books’ opens in Norwich
‘CS Miller Books’ opens in Norwich