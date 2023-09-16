2 dogs rescued from house fire on Nowlan Road in Port Dickinson

PORT DICKINSON (WBNG) -- On Friday, Sept. 15 multiple fire teams from around the Binghamton area were dispatched to a house fire at 109 Nowlan Road in Port Dickinson.

According to a statement from Captain Tyler McDonough with the Hillcrest Fire Company, the call came around 6:30 p.m.

The captain says the fire was active in the kitchen area of the 1st floor. The fire was maintained to the kitchen, but the house had suffered smoke damage on the 1st floor.

According to Captain McDonough the homeowner was not home at the time, however two dogs were in the house at the time of the fire.

Both animals were rescued from the fire by firefighters at the scene, and there were no reported injuries.

Port Dickinson, Chenango Bridge, Chenango Fire, Five Mile Point, and West Windsor fire crews all responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

