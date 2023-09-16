A beatutiful day

Sunny & Seasonable
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, high clouds. High 70 (66-72) Wind NW 10-15 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 48 (44-50) Wind NW becoming SW 3-8 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers. 0-.10″ 30% High 70 (68-74) Wind SW 3-8 mph

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. 0-.25″ Low 50 Wind S becoming NW 3-8 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, rain and showers. 0-.05″ 30% High 68 Low 48

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 66 Low 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 Low 48

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 Low 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 Low 50

SATURDAY: FALL ARRIVES AT 2:50 AM. Mostly sunny. High 70 Low52

High pressure is giving us a return to quiet weather today. We’ll have some high clouds from the

remnants of Hurricane Lee. Temperatures will range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

We’ll have a low moving in from the southwest, along with a cold front moving in from the west.

These features will give us some clouds and showers Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. A few showers

will linger into Monday with seasonable temperatures.

High pressure will give us more dry and quiet weather Tuesday and into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raid at Conklin Deli turns up drugs, 2,980 packs of cigarettes without state tax stamp
Gov. Hochul signs legislation strengthening New York’s already tough gun laws
Elderly woman killed in crash in Chenango County
Police seize firearm, ammo, narcotics during search warrant
Sheriff Fred Akshar (Left) and new Jail Administrator Robert Chapernsky (Right).
Sheriff Akshar names new Jail Administrator

Latest News

No tropical rain is coming
Some showers could arrive Sunday
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
Some showers could arrive later Sunday
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
Lee passes without much fanfare for us this weekend
Feeling like fall!