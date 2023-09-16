A beatutiful day

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, high clouds. High 70 (66-72) Wind NW 10-15 mph

wbng (wbng)

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 48 (44-50) Wind NW becoming SW 3-8 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers. 0-.10″ 30% High 70 (68-74) Wind SW 3-8 mph

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. 0-.25″ Low 50 Wind S becoming NW 3-8 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, rain and showers. 0-.05″ 30% High 68 Low 48

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 66 Low 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 Low 48

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 Low 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72 Low 50

SATURDAY: FALL ARRIVES AT 2:50 AM. Mostly sunny. High 70 Low52

High pressure is giving us a return to quiet weather today. We’ll have some high clouds from the

remnants of Hurricane Lee. Temperatures will range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

We’ll have a low moving in from the southwest, along with a cold front moving in from the west.

These features will give us some clouds and showers Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. A few showers

will linger into Monday with seasonable temperatures.

High pressure will give us more dry and quiet weather Tuesday and into the weekend.

