Section 4 High School Football Scores (Week 2)

The Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats during a timeout.
The Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats during a timeout.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill and Jacob Russo
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - We are in Week 2 of the high school football season. Check out the scores from around the Southern Tier on Friday, September 15:

Johnson City - 0, Norwich - 56

Oneonta - 20, Susquehanna Valley - 44

Cicero-North Syracuse - 42, Union-Endicott - 27

Waverly - 47, Sidney - 8

Chenango Forks - 40, Schuyler - 8

Lansing - 27, Chenango Valley - 0

Harpursville/Afton - 0, Tioga - 68

Thomas A. Edison - 20, Unatego/Franklin - 26

Delhi - 49, Bainbridge-Guilford - 14

Groton - 28, Greene - 20

Christian Brothers Academy - 49, Corning - 40

Elmira - 32, Baldwinsville - 29

Horseheads - 28, Corcoran - 6

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raid at Conklin Deli turns up drugs, 2,980 packs of cigarettes without state tax stamp
Elderly woman killed in crash in Chenango County
Sheriff Fred Akshar (Left) and new Jail Administrator Robert Chapernsky (Right).
Sheriff Akshar names new Jail Administrator
Gov. Hochul signs legislation strengthening New York’s already tough gun laws
Police seize firearm, ammo, narcotics during search warrant

Latest News

Highlights: Cicero-North Syracuse vs. Union-Endicott (high school football)
Tioga back Drew Macumber (10) after scoring a touchdown during a high school football game...
Highlights: Harpursville/Afton vs. Tioga (high school football)
Highlights: Harpursville/Afton vs. Tioga (high school football)
Lansing quaterback Jaxson Mayo (3) receives a snap during a high school football game against...
Highlights: Lansing vs. Chenango Valley (high school football)