Section 4 High School Football Scores (Week 2)
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WBNG) - We are in Week 2 of the high school football season. Check out the scores from around the Southern Tier on Friday, September 15:
Johnson City - 0, Norwich - 56
Oneonta - 20, Susquehanna Valley - 44
Cicero-North Syracuse - 42, Union-Endicott - 27
Waverly - 47, Sidney - 8
Chenango Forks - 40, Schuyler - 8
Lansing - 27, Chenango Valley - 0
Harpursville/Afton - 0, Tioga - 68
Thomas A. Edison - 20, Unatego/Franklin - 26
Delhi - 49, Bainbridge-Guilford - 14
Groton - 28, Greene - 20
Christian Brothers Academy - 49, Corning - 40
Elmira - 32, Baldwinsville - 29
Horseheads - 28, Corcoran - 6
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.