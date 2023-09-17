2023 Johnson City Relays highlights and results

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WBNG) - Johnson City High School hosted the 2023 JC Relays for girls’ swimming and diving on Saturday, September 16. Catch some of the action above and then check out the full results below:

1. Maine-Endwell - 370 points

2. Chenango Valley - 362 points

3. Johnson City - 338 points

4. Union-Endicott - 306 points

5. Dryden - 266 points

6. Lansing - 262 points

7. Norwich - 242 points

8. Elmira - 232 points

9. Susquehanna Valley - 132 points

10. Greene - 110 points

