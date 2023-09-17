22nd Annual Blues on the Bridge is a smash hit

Binghamton (WBNG) - The whole community was getting down with their bad selves Saturday afternoon at the 22nd annual Blues on the Bridge at the South Washington street bridge on Saturday.

The annual free event went from 12 to 10 pm and was originally scheduled for September 23rd but was pushed ahead a week due to potential rain on that original date. Several food vendors were on hand offering plenty of eats, along with numerous businesses setting up shop throughout the bridge for attendees to take in. Numerous local bands played throughout the day entertaining the numerous attendees.

“It’s a very nice place to be because you’re in the middle of two bridges and the bands are fantastic here” said Binghamton resident Sonia Monigan. “Also, you run into a lot of people you haven’t seen in a while, so it’s a very nice place to be here in downtown Binghamton”.

Blues on the Bridge has had approximately 10,000 + people event attend the event in total throughout the years

Fr more info on next year’s event you can go to their website.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.