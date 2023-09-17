Colgate football drops home opener to Penn 20-6

By Jackson Neill
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT
HAMILTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Colgate University football team dropped their home opener 20-6 on Saturday to the University of Pennsylvania.

The scoring got started in the first quarter as the Quakers took an early 3-0 lead off a 42-yard field goal from Graham Gotlieb.

Colgate responded with a 25-yard field goal from Jacob Jaworski to tie it at 3-3.

Then, in the second quarter, Gotlieb and Jaworski each hit 25-yarders to make it 6-6.

Penn scored the first touchdown of the game with less than two minutes to go in the first half on a 6-yard pass from Aidan Sayin to Jared Richardson.

The Quakers scored another TD on the first drive of the second half, a 22-yard pass from Sayin to Maurcus McDaniel to make it 20-6.

Colgate attempted a comeback in the second half but could not manage any more points. Raiders quarterback Michael Brescia finished the day 18-42 for 186 yards and 2 interceptions.

Colgate will be back in action next Saturday as they open up their Patriot League Conference schedule with a road game at Holy Cross at 2 p.m.

