Here’s what you need to know about new cannabis license regulations

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- The New York State Cannabis Control voted on Sept. 12 to finalize the Office of Cannabis Management’s (OCM) proposed regulations to allow anyone across the state to apply for adult-use cannabis market licenses.

People can now apply to sell, distribute or grow cannabis starting Oct. 4.

Owner of the Greenery Spot Chris Myers had an overall positive reaction to this new expansion and said it paves the way for more opportunity in the Southern Tier.

“I am glad they opened the floodgates,” said Myers. “There’s positives and negatives with everything and for the cultivators and processors now there’s a lot more outlets for them to get rid of their products. For New Yorkers, it’s going to give them a lot of access to New York State-tested and safe products.”

The new regulations also establish a two-tier system for supply and retail licenses. This means individuals or businesses cannot own a stake in both of these tiers. This was done to prevent market domination.

Myers is excited to see where the future of his business goes now that these regulations are in place.

“The biggest thing we’re looking forward to is educating the community and expanding our products and staying with the trends,” said Myers.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.