Some showers Monday before dry weather returns

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers. Chance of rain 80%. Low: 50-57.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Isolated showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 64-71.

Monday Night: Cloudy with isolated showers early. Chance of rain 30%. Low: 47-54

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Cool. High: 66. Low: 45.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 70. Low: 44.

Thursday: Plenty of sunshine. High: 71. Low: 49.

Friday: Sunny. High: 73. Low: 50.

Saturday: Some sunshine early, before increasing clouds. Fall begins. High: 68. Low: 54.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 67. Low: 55.

Forecast Discussion:

Rain showers will move in throughout the night, as a weak front crosses the region. Rainfall totals will be minor. Lows will be in the low-50s.

Clouds will linger on Monday, as well as the chances of some isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper-60s. Some early evening showers are possible as well, before high pressure builds in for the rest of the week.

Wednesday through Friday will all see plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures, with highs during this stretch in the upper-60s and low-70s. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-to-upper 40s.

Fall begins at 2:50 AM on Saturday, but it will not be as nice, as clouds will slowly move in ahead of the next system arriving on Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the upper-60s. Sunday will see scattered showers under cloudy skies, with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

