AK-47, loaded magazines taken from Binghamton residence

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department said it recovered an AK-47 assault rifle following an investigation into a shots fired complaint on Sept. 15.

According to the police department, officers responded to 5 Sturges St. around 1 p.m. for a report of gunfire in the area. Yet, when officers arrived, they did not find any evidence that a shooting had taken place.

However, during an investigation, police found 35-year-old Thomas Lewis of Binghamton. Police said he was a person of interest regarding a weapons complaint at 3 Struges St. on Sept. 13. A search of the residence at 3 Sturges St. turned up the AK-47 and two loaded magazines.

Lewis was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Binghamton Police Department at 607-772-7080.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

