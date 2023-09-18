AK-47, loaded magazines taken from Binghamton residence

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department said it recovered an AK-47 assault rifle following an investigation into a shots fired complaint on Sept. 15.

According to the police department, officers responded to 5 Sturges St. around 1 p.m. for a report of gunfire in the area. Yet, when officers arrived, they did not find any evidence that a shooting had taken place.

However, during an investigation, police found 35-year-old Thomas Lewis of Binghamton. Police said he was a person of interest regarding a weapons complaint at 3 Struges St. on Sept. 13. A search of the residence at 3 Sturges St. turned up the AK-47 and two loaded magazines.

Lewis was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Binghamton Police Department at 607-772-7080.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in crash involving motorcycle and lawnmower
Gov. Hochul signs legislation strengthening New York’s already tough gun laws
Police have arrested two people in connection to the death of a toddler from a suspected opioid...
NYC day care owner, neighbor arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
Here’s what you need to know about new cannabis license regulations
St. Michael’s Church hosts annual Carpathian Festival

Latest News

Binghamton Police investigating shots fired incident that occurred outside American Legion
Staten Island man indicted on vehicular manslaughter charge
Broome County jury finds fetanyl dealer guilty
Fall activities will be in the park in the coming weeks.
Yogi Bear’s Binghamton Jellystone Park introduces a haunted campground this fall