Binghamton Police investigating shots fired incident that occurred outside American Legion

(Live 5 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred over the weekend.

The department said around 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 in the area of 76 Main St., just outside of the American Legion, officers were dispatched to the area for a report of gunfire. Police found five 9mm shell casings at the location’s parking lot.

According to police, an investigation determined that a Black male in a blue sweatsuit fired several shots at a group in the parking lot. Police said two males who were in the parking lot and who were fired upon were seen with handguns.

No injuries were reported in the incident and police have not announced if any arrests were made.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Binghamton Detectives at 607-772-7080.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in crash involving motorcycle and lawnmower
Gov. Hochul signs legislation strengthening New York’s already tough gun laws
Police have arrested two people in connection to the death of a toddler from a suspected opioid...
NYC day care owner, neighbor arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
Here’s what you need to know about new cannabis license regulations
St. Michael’s Church hosts annual Carpathian Festival

Latest News

AK-47, loaded magazines taken from Binghamton residence
Staten Island man indicted on vehicular manslaughter charge
Broome County jury finds fetanyl dealer guilty
Fall activities will be in the park in the coming weeks.
Yogi Bear’s Binghamton Jellystone Park introduces a haunted campground this fall