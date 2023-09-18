Binghamton Police investigating shots fired incident that occurred outside American Legion

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred over the weekend.

The department said around 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 in the area of 76 Main St., just outside of the American Legion, officers were dispatched to the area for a report of gunfire. Police found five 9mm shell casings at the location’s parking lot.

According to police, an investigation determined that a Black male in a blue sweatsuit fired several shots at a group in the parking lot. Police said two males who were in the parking lot and who were fired upon were seen with handguns.

No injuries were reported in the incident and police have not announced if any arrests were made.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Binghamton Detectives at 607-772-7080.

