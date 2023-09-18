Binghamton Rumble Ponies end regular season with 3-2 win over Reading

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies concluded their regular season with a 3-2 win over Reading on Sunday.

The Fightin Phils got the game started with a two-run single from Ethan Wilson in the first inning.

Then in the fifth, the Rumble Ponies got an RBI double from JT Schwartz and RBI single from Jeremiah Jackson to tie it up at 2-2.

Finally, in the sixth, Rhylan Thomas gave Binghamton the lead with an RBI single.

Binghamton ended the regular season with a 74-61 overall record.

Next up, Binghamton will begin their playoff series against Somerset on Tuesday with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

