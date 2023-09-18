Broome County jury finds fetanyl dealer guilty

By Natalie Moses
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Broome County jury found Rashawn J. Thompson, of Binghamton, guilty of two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree; a felony and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree.

The jury deliberated for about one hour before declaring Thompson guilty, where he will face up to 12 years in New York State prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 13.

“New York State law unfortunately considers narcotics-related offenses nonviolent crimes,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak. “Due to defendant Thompson’s lengthy criminal history, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office will be requesting that Judge Cawley impose the maximum sentence allowed by law.”

On Aug. 3, 2022, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at Thompson’s apartment, 17 William St. in Binghamton. Police recovered a scale and multiple plastic bags from the apartment. They also found over one-half ounce of powder containing fentanyl in Thompson’s pants pocket.

Thompson also has four prior felony convictions including three narcotics-related felonies and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, from Brooklyn in 2005.

