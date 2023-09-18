Broome County Scarecrow Contest

By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- The 8th annual Scarecrow Contest & Display is back at Otsiningo Park. The contest is free, entries need to be set up at the park between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1.

Contestants will be responsible for maintaining the display during the duration of the contest. Winners are determined by votes placed at the park-be-park visitors, on Friday, Oct. 27 winners will be announced.

Follow the link to sign up.

